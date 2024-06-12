Tralee's Mary Fitzgibbon eliminated in 8th count in Ireland South constituency

As counting resumes in the European elections for the Ireland South constituency, it's emerged that Independent candidate Mary Fitzgibbon from Tralee has been eliminated overnight.

The count adjourned for the night last night, after eight counts, but no further elections.

To date, only Kilcummin's Sean Kelly, a sitting Fine Gael MEP, has been elected.

Mary Fitzgibbon, who ran previously in both general and local elections in Kerry, was eliminated in the eighth count

In the distribution of her votes, Independent Michael McNamara from Clare picked up 855 votes, adding to his lead on Fianna Fail's Cynthia Ní Mhurchú in third place.