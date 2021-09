One of the main link roads into Tralee is closed following a crash.

Just before 9pm, there was a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the Bracker O'Regan road.

Gardaí say the road between the Abbeydorney roundabout and the roundabout for Fenit and Ardfert is closed.

Gardaí are hopeful the road will reopen within the next hour-and-a-half (by 11.15pm).

One man - the motorcyclist - has been injured.