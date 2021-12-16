Advertisement
Tralee’s Aquadome expected to reopen for Easter

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
image via http://aquadome.ie/gallery/page/2/#
Tralee’s Aquadome is expected to open in time for Easter.

In its annual report, Chairman Denis Reen noted the reopening in March is dependent on the pandemic, however. He also stated the availability of insurance cover remains a serious issue, and questioned the litigation culture in this country.

The Aquadome made a loss of €129,00 this year; it had made a profit of €345,000 last year. Chairman Denis Reen noted the Aquadome is 27 years old and in need of refurbishment, and that the directors are looking at options to ensure the long-term success of the company.

