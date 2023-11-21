Advertisement
Tralee woman warns of new phone scam as fraudster tries to clear out her bank account

Nov 21, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee woman has warned people about a new telephone scam, after she fell prey to frausters who attempted to take money from her bank account.

Kathleen Poff received a phonecall on her landline on Saturday from a man purporting to be from Eir, who claimed he was trying to improve her broadband connection.

She allowed him remote access to her mobile phone and laptop, but later became suspicious and alerted Gardaí in Tralee.

The fraud squad intervened and stopped a sizeable sum of money from being taken from her account.

Mrs Poff says she believed the caller was genuine, as he didn't look for her bank details:

