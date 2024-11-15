Advertisement
News

Tralee Woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year

Nov 15, 2024 13:58 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
Family Carer of the Year
A Tralee woman has been named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year.

Louise Collins was nominated by her husband for the around-the-clock car she gives to her 13 year old son.

The awards are in their 17th year, and honour all family carers while shining a light on the urgent need for greater recognition and support.

There are over 500,000 family carers in Ireland caring for children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction. Family carers play a critical role in our society and each week provide 19 million hours in unpaid work. If the State were to seek to replace this support, it would cost an astonishing €20 billion annually.

Peter Cox, local Community Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland, highlighted the significance of the recognition: “Each year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards remind us of the vital role that family carers play in our society and shine a light on the incredible work that they do, which is too often unseen and unrecognised. As a society, we must do much more to ensure that family carers are properly recognised, valued, and supported to care safely for their loved ones at home.”

Netwatch Brand Ambassador and Irish rugby legend Mick Galwey emphasised the importance of recognising this work: “I’ve seen the dedication family carers show day after day, often without any acknowledgement. Whether it's a mother caring for a child with additional needs or a young carer supporting a parent, the commitment and love they show is truly inspiring. These awards offer us all a chance to give something back and to let these carers know we see their struggles and their strength.”

