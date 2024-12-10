A 20-year-old Tralee woman is hoping her father and uncle are still alive after the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria.

Michelle Al Sinani left her native city of Homs with her mother and siblings 12 years ago.

Her father Madiin Al Sinani and uncle (Anwar Al Sinani) had been imprisoned in Syria's most notorious jail, Saydnaya.

Advertisement

Michelle Al Sinani and her family have not heard from them in years but hope they may still be alive:

Michelle Al Sinani is an Irish citizen and a student at Kerry College.

Advertisement

She says she's grateful to the Irish state for giving her family, and her, citizenship.