News

Tralee woman hoping father and uncle still alive after collapse of Syrian regime

Dec 10, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Tralee woman hoping father and uncle still alive after collapse of Syrian regime
A 20-year-old Tralee woman is hoping her father and uncle are still alive after the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria.

Michelle Al Sinani left her native city of Homs with her mother and siblings 12 years ago.

Her father Madiin Al Sinani and uncle (Anwar Al Sinani) had been imprisoned in Syria's most notorious jail, Saydnaya.

Michelle Al Sinani and her family have not heard from them in years but hope they may still be alive:

Michelle Al Sinani is an Irish citizen and a student at Kerry College.

She says she's grateful to the Irish state for giving her family, and her, citizenship.

 

