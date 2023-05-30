Tralee vet says 8 calves killed after being overcome by slurry fumes

A Tralee vet is warning farmers to be extra mindful of their own safety and their animals' safety when agitating slurry.

Richard Hurley was speaking following the death of eight calves on a farm in the county yesterday, due to mixing slurry in preparation for spreading.

The calves were in a pen together, and had been moved further away from where slurry agitation was taking place, but not far enough.

Mr Hurley says it’s important that the farmer moves all people and livestock far away from slurry mixing, as it could have lethal consequences.