Tralee student costs up 4% since last year

The cost of being a student in Tralee has increased by around 4% since last year.

That’s according to a survey by switcher.ie, which found the average total cost of living in Tralee as a student is around €15,600 per year.

The survey claims average rent for students in Tralee is €586 per month, with €85 set aside for utilities and €183 for groceries.

Transport costs in Tralee are among the lowest of university towns and cities at €137, but entertainment costs including food and drink are behind just Dublin and Maynooth at €353 per month.

Tralee is ranked seventh overall of the university towns and cities in Ireland for expenses as a student.