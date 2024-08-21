Advertisement
News

Tralee student costs up 4% since last year

Aug 21, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Tralee student costs up 4% since last year
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

The cost of being a student in Tralee has increased by around 4% since last year.

That’s according to a survey by switcher.ie, which found the average total cost of living in Tralee as a student is around €15,600 per year.

The survey claims average rent for students in Tralee is €586 per month, with €85 set aside for utilities and €183 for groceries.

Advertisement

Transport costs in Tralee are among the lowest of university towns and cities at €137, but entertainment costs including food and drink are behind just Dublin and Maynooth at €353 per month.

Tralee is ranked seventh overall of the university towns and cities in Ireland for expenses as a student.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to burst on Tralee main
Advertisement
Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
Advertisement

Recommended

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to burst on Tralee main
Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
An Bórd Pleanála overrules inspector to grant planning for major Listowel housing development
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus