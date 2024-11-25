Tralee sets its sights on top Tidy Towns Award

There is no reason that Tralee can't win the top Tidy Towns Award in the next year or two, according to President of Tralee Chamber, Stephen Stack.

Mr Stack was speaking at the annual Chamber Presidents lunch at which he called for greater collaboration and optimism about the towns future.

Outlining the various accolades the town has received over the last year Mr Stack said that Tralee had increased its marks in the Tidy Towns competition by 36 points in just two year. He said that sights need to be set on winning the top award and that there is no reason that Tralee can't do this in the next year or two.

He said that it has been a remarkable year for the town marked by milestones that showed the strength of its business network, the resilience of its community, and boundless potential for innovation.

Mr Stack said that there are also challenges including the cost of doing business, lack of supply of housing, availability of commercial property and the sustainability of town centres.

Tralee Chamber CEO Colette O Connor urged those present to get behind the three year strategic plan that has been developed for the town which she said will continue to enhance Tralee as a destination for business, education and community life.

She highlighted the many successes the town has seen over the last year including the Astellas announcement, awards for biodiversity and sustainability, its increased choice as a conference destination and work on developing Tralee as an Autism Friendly Town.