Killarney takes first place in Kerry in Tidy Towns Award

Killarney has taken first place in Kerry in the Tidy Towns Awards.

Tralee and Kenmare were awarded county second and third respectively.

All three towns also won gold medals for scoring within a specific range of the overall winner, Ballincollig in Cork.

Portmagee won Kerry’s A-category for villages with a population under 200 people.

It also secured a bronze medal.

Sneem won a silver medal and the county’s B-category for towns with a population between 201 and 1,000.

Kerry’s category-C for towns with up to 2,500 inhabitants went to Killorglin.

The D-category for towns with up to 5,000 residents went to county third winner and gold medalist Listowel.

Outright county winner, Killarney topped category-F for places with up to 15,000 people, also taking a gold medal.

County second-place winner and gold medalist, Tralee won the H-category for towns with populations over 25,000.

Castlegregory won the Endeavour Award for Kerry for making the biggest percentage improvement on last year’s score.

Runner-up in the national Climate Action Award went to Castlegregory.

Sneem won the national All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, while Castlegregory and Rathmore were both highly commended.

The South West & Mid-West Regional School Award was won by Holy Family National School in Tralee.

Castlegregory won the National Playground Sculpture category in the Bat Conservation Ireland Awards.

The full list of winners can be found here.