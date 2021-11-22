Tralee restaurateur says COVID-19 circuit break should have been introduced last month

A Tralee restaurateur says the Government should have introduced a mini-lockdown or circuit break at the end of last month in order to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Noel Keane of Croí restaurant believes such a measure should have been introduced before the school mid-term break at the end of October.

Mr Keane says his sector is worried that they are heading for a Christmas lockdown.

Paul Treyvaud from Treyvaud's restaurant in Killarney, Co Kerry, says another lockdown would finish many businesses: