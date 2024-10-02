Advertisement
News

Tralee Northern Relief Road highlighted in Department of Transport's budget statement

Oct 2, 2024 08:45 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Northern Relief Road highlighted in Department of Transport's budget statement
The Tralee Northern Relief Road has been specifically mentioned in Department of Transport's budget statement.

The statement says the Tralee Northern Relief Road is one of three regional and local road strategic network improvement projects nationally - continuing "at pace", subject to the required approvals.

Meanwhile, the N21/N69 Limerick to Foynes works is one of three Major Road Projects identified in the statement.

€3.9 billion was allocated to the Department of Transport in the budget, of which €1.6 billion was allocated to expanding public transport.

Meanwhile, free public travel for children has been extended up to 8 years of age in budget 2025.

The department also says it will provide €45 million to continue capital investment and enhance security and sustainability at regional airports including Kerry Airport.

