Tralee National Driver Licence Office to be appointment-only service

A Clare TD has slammed the government's decision to permanently downgrade the National Driving Licence Service to an appointment-only service.

The Tralee office was closed to walk-in appointments in line with public health advice but yesterday, Minister of State for transport, Hildegarde Naughton, confirmed that the move would not be reversed.

Deputy Michael McNamara says the decision will put the elderly and those with poor broadband connection at a disadvantage.

During the pandemic, the walk-in service previously available at Tralee NDLS centre was replaced by online facilities and appointment-only visits.

Introduced as a temporary measure, it has now been confirmed by Junior Minister for Transport Hildegarde Naughton that the service will remain as it operated throughout the pandemic.

Clare TD Michael McNamara raised the issue in the Dáil, citing challenges his constituents face as a result of the move.

He said that people who couldn't operate the online service were forced to wait up to 90 minutes on a phoneline in some instances.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Mr McNamara said that governments have criticised private companies for reducing face to face services and now State bodies are following suit.

In response, Hildegarde Naughton said she would contact the Road Safety Authority to ensure shorter wait times for those calling the service.