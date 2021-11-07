Tralee MD councillors flag genuine concerns about future of UHK

Tralee Municipal District councillors are to write a strongly-worded letter to the health minister about conditions at University Hospital Kerry.

Several councillors raised concerns about the Tralee hospital through motions at the monthly MD meeting.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris, who is employed at University Hospital Kerry, said she finds it extremely problematic that the public health services are essentially being outsourced to private healthcare.

Both the orthopaedic and oncology departments at UHK are to be relocated to the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Cllr Ferris said she is worried that UHK is losing services through outsourcing and that everyone should be reassured they can get basic emergency care.

Cllr Ferris called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to bring forward plans for promised Orthopaedic and Oncology Units; she said all that it needed is his signature.

Her party colleague, Cllr Cathal Foley called on Minister Donnelly to address the chronic lack of staff and beds at UHK; a problem, he said, predated COVID-19.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy said the battle is to retain nurses and staff adding it is genuinely concerning that staff have said the hospital is on its knees.

Independent Cllr Sam Locke said some have referred to UHK as a “band aid hospital” and said Minister Donnelly should visit the facility.