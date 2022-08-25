Tralee man appears before court on arson charges

A man has appeared before Tralee District Court in relation to charges of damaging by fire property in Tralee and timber logs in Ardfert.

48 year old David Horan with an address of Bawnboy, Tralee was ordered to stay away from named premises in both locations.

Mr Horan was charged with arson by causing damage by fire to property at an address at Cul Doire, Tralee on the 18th of August.

Other charges relate to arson causing damage by fire to timber logs belonging to another on the same date at Knockroe, Ballymacquinn, Ardfert.

Judge Joanne Carroll originally granted Mr Horan bail and remanded him to appear again before Tralee District Court today.

However Mr Horan was brought before court in Mallow over the weekend when he breached bail conditions and was remanded in custody.

The original bail conditions included that Mr Horan sign in daily at Tralee Garda Station, reside at a named address at Bawnboy and surrender his passport and all travel documents.

He was also ordered to stay away from the premises of a named individual and the address at Cul Doire, and to have no contact direct or indirect with the named person.