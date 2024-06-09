Advertisement
Tralee LEA 6th count -Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads remaining candidates

Jun 9, 2024 19:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee LEA 6th count -Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads remaining candidates
After the sixth count, Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads the remaining candidates in the Tralee Local Electoral Area contesting the four remaining seats to be filled in the seven-seater constituency.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien and Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris have taken the first three seats here.

In the sixth count, the 471 votes of Mistura Oyebanji of the Social Democrats were distributed.

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 58 = 1,213

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent +33 = 1193

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 23 = 968

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 30 = 904

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 34 = 878

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 36 = 850

Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 122 = 824

Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael + 39 = 782

Jacob Sweeney, National Party + 8 = 590

As the candidate with the fewest votes, Jacob Sweeney has been eliminated from the count and his votes will be distributed in the seventh count.

