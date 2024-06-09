Tralee LEA 6th count -Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads remaining candidates

After the sixth count, Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads the remaining candidates in the Tralee Local Electoral Area contesting the four remaining seats to be filled in the seven-seater constituency.
Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien and Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris have taken the first three seats here.
In the sixth count, the 471 votes of Mistura Oyebanji of the Social Democrats were distributed.
Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 58 = 1,213
Cllr Sam Locke, Independent +33 = 1193
Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 23 = 968
Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 30 = 904
Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 34 = 878
Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 36 = 850
Anluan Dunne, Green Party + 122 = 824
Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael + 39 = 782
Jacob Sweeney, National Party + 8 = 590
As the candidate with the fewest votes, Jacob Sweeney has been eliminated from the count and his votes will be distributed in the seventh count.