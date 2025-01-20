Advertisement
Tralee international protection applicants' accommodation needs to make improvements

Jan 20, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee international protection applicants' accommodation needs to make improvements
HIQA says an accommodation centre in Tralee  for international protection applicants needs to make improvements in several areas including safeguarding practices.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published the report of its unannounced inspection to the Johnston Marina, Tralee on September 30th last.

Seventy-six people live there including 20 children.

The watchdog’s report says the majority of residents who are international protection applicants felt safe and happy living in the Johnston Marina.

However, it says improvements are needed in areas including incident and risk management, the consultation of residents, and safeguarding practices.

HIQA inspectors observed the centre is a good quality accommodation, well maintained and in good condition; staff interacted with residents in a respectful manner, and there were picnic benches and a new playground area.

However, parents and children were required to share the same bedroom.

The service provider had developed an appropriate policy to guide staff in the management of adult safeguarding concerns and had completed safeguarding training in relation to vulnerable adults.

However, child protection and welfare practices were not fully effective; the inspectors found one incident of a child welfare nature had not been reported to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

In response, the centre said its goal is to ensure 100% compliance with child protection reporting requirements and that a system for tracking child minding arrangements has been implemented.

Johnston Marina was found to be compliant to one regulatory standard, substantially compliant to five, partially compliant to 12, and not compliant to five standards.

 

