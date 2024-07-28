Tralee glass dome structure granted planning permission

Kerry County Council has given planning permission to Tralee International Resource Centre to build a glass dome structure on the grounds of its premises.

Tralee International Resource Centre, which is based at St Patrick’s Bungalows, Boherbee applied for planning permission to install the open-sided steel and glass dome structure within its front garden.

The organisation offers supports to Kerry's migrant communities and promotes integration between local and international communities.

Here at TIRC we have a vision: to support integration between local and international communities in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The purpose of the glass dome is to provide more attractive and more usable external seating and amenity space for service users.

The council granted planning permission on two conditions – that the dome structure be only be used by the resource centre and service users, and that it’s only open between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

In their submission, planners who made site visits in April and May said that a coffee van on site did not have planning permission and stated retention permission should be submitted for this; this is now being done.