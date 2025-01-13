Advertisement
Tralee gardaí urge vigilance after substantial money taken in crypto scam

Jan 13, 2025 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Tralee gardaí urge vigilance after substantial money taken in crypto scam
Gardaí are urging people to be vigilant after two people in Tralee were conned out of substantial money in a cryptocurrency scam.

Gardaí say two people contacted the station in the last week, saying they had been called and texted about fraudulent activity on their cryptocurrency accounts.

Both people unknowingly engaged with the scammers and gardaí say substantial money was taken from their accounts.

Separately, Tralee gardaí are also aware of a scam whereby three members of the public received phone calls from someone pretending to be a garda in the Tralee station.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says An Garda Síochána will never contact someone via an automated system if you are under investigation for a crime.

