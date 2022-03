Tralee gardaí are investigating an assault on a young man in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The unprovoked attack took place at 2am on Sunday at the top of Denny Street near The Mall in Tralee town centre.

The victim suffered facial injuries – it’s understood the assailant struck him with his fist.

The suspect, a man, left the scene.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses to contact them at 066 7102300.