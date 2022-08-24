Advertisement
Tralee Gardaí investigate alleged assault in town park

Aug 24, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardai in Tralee are investigating an alleged assault that's reported to have occurred last night in the town park.

A small section of the park behind Siamsa Tire was cordoned off this morning and forensic officers from the Gardai were seen removing evidence from the area.

Huge crowds of people congregated in the town centre last night, for the final night of the Rose of Tralee festival.

The area where the alleged assault occurred, adjacent to the funfair in the Brandon car park, was particularly busy.

Investigations are ongoing, and Gardai say they're not releasing any further information at this time.

