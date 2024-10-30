Tralee gardaí Halloween initiative shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards

A Halloween initiative by Tralee Gardaí has been shortlisted for a national age friendly award.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick of the Community Policing Unit has been nominated for her Halloween Safety Door Hanger Initiative.

Her idea allows householders to make their position on trick or treating clear to Halloween revellers.

Garda Fitzpatrick's Halloween safety door hanger is based on the traffic lights system.

The two sided waterproof design of the hanger gives people the option of answering the door.

Red is for stop (No Trick or Treaters) and green is for go (Welcome Trick or Treaters).

Sgt Eileen O Sullivan, of the Community Policing Unit explained that some people are reluctant to answer the door to trick or treaters for a number of reasons including illness, a new baby or bereavement.

The door hanger features Halloween characters and it is available in English and Irish.

Tralee Community Policing Unit's initiative is a finalist at this year's National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards. This year's awards ceremony will take place on the 7th of November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin.