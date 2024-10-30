Advertisement
News

Tralee gardaí Halloween initiative shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards

Oct 30, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Tralee gardaí Halloween initiative shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards
Tralee Community Policing Unit Halloween Safety Door Hanger Initiative
Share this article

A Halloween initiative by Tralee Gardaí has been shortlisted for a national age friendly award.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick of the Community Policing Unit has been nominated for her Halloween Safety Door Hanger Initiative.

Her idea allows householders to make their position on trick or treating clear to Halloween revellers.

Advertisement

Garda Fitzpatrick's Halloween safety door hanger is based on the traffic lights system.

The two sided waterproof design of the hanger gives people the option of answering the door.

Red is for stop (No Trick or Treaters) and green is for go (Welcome Trick or Treaters).

Advertisement

Sgt Eileen O Sullivan, of the Community Policing Unit explained that some people are reluctant to answer the door to trick or treaters for a number of reasons including illness, a new baby or bereavement.

The door hanger features Halloween characters and it is available in English and Irish.

Tralee Community Policing Unit's initiative is a finalist at this year's National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards. This year's awards ceremony will take place on the 7th of November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey
Advertisement
Former manager of Killarney hotel appointed to Fáilte Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred
Advertisement

Recommended

Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations
School bus escort says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid for school holidays
Oireachtas na Samhna gets underway in Killarney
Sinn Féin says healthcare plan will address staffing issues raised at UHK protest
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus