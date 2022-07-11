Tralee Gardaí appealing for witnesses following collision that seriously injured teenager

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses following a collision that resulted in a teenager being seriously injured.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened just after 1am on Brewery Road, Tralee.

The road remains closed this lunchtime to facilitate a technical examination of the scene.

The collision happened at 1.10am on Brewery Road.

The pedestrian, a male in his teens, suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for information and are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road user who was travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.