Tralee gardaí appeal for witnesses to unprovoked assault

Tralee gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked attack in the town which resulted in the victim being hospitalised.

A young man in his 20s was assaulted by a person unknown to him close to the public toilets on Denny Street in Tralee last Sunday, December 12th, between 5 and 5.30pm.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says the victim was substantially injured, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda Station.

Meanwhile gardaí in Killarney are appealing to a motorist to contact them, after a young girl was knocked down.

The child was crossing the road at East Avenue, Killarney last Tuesday between 2.30 and 3pm when she was hit by a car.

The driver stopped, but the girl said she was ok, however she was subsequently found to have some minor injuries.

Killarney gardaí are asking the driver, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact them.