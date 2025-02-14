Tralee Garda Station hosting recruitment information event this evening

A Garda recruitment information event is taking place in Tralee Garda Station this evening.

An Garda Síochána is currently running a recruitment drive, and those interested are advised to apply on publicjobs.ie until February 27th.

The age limit to apply to be a Garda is 50, while trainees receive a €354 per week allowance during the 36 weeks of training.

Those considering a career with the Gardaí are encouraged to attend and ask questions on training, variety of roles, remuneration and associated benefits.

The information event takes place this evening from 7.30 until 9.30PM, at Tralee Garda Station.