Tralee father and son shortlisted for national milk award

A father and son from outside Tralee are finalists in this year's national quality milk awards.

Tom Paul Keane and his father John work in a partnership on their dairy farm in Kielduff.

They milk 145 cows and supply Lee Strand Co-op, which nominated them.

The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards showcase and celebrate the dedication of Irish family farms to producing the best quality milk and their commitment to the highest standards of hygiene, food safety, animal health, and environmental protection.

The overall winner will be announced at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day on September 15th.