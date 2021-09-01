Advertisement
News

Tralee father and son shortlisted for national milk award

Sep 1, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Tralee father and son shortlisted for national milk award Tralee father and son shortlisted for national milk award
Share this article

A father and son from outside Tralee are finalists in this year's national quality milk awards.

Tom Paul Keane and his father John work in a partnership on their dairy farm in Kielduff.

They milk 145 cows and supply Lee Strand Co-op, which nominated them.

Advertisement

The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards showcase and celebrate the dedication of Irish family farms to producing the best quality milk and their commitment to the highest standards of hygiene, food safety, animal health, and environmental protection.

The overall winner will be announced at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day on September 15th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus