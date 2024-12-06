Advertisement
Tralee Entrepreneur's company receives major award

Dec 6, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Entrepreneur's company receives major award
A Tralee entrepreneur's company has received a major award from the Contact Centre Manager Association.

 

Gerard Teahon's company Uniquely is the first outsource Contact Centre to be awarded the Irish Contact Centre of the Year from the CCMA.

Uniquely provides innovative solutions to improve sales strategy and customer experience across a wide range of sectors.

 

The 2024 Irish Customer Contact & Shared Services Awards took place in the RDS on November 22nd.

 

The Contact Centre Manager Association facilitates collaborative shared learning for their members through networking events, operational working groups and promotes the industry in Ireland. It promotes best practice through networking events and industry award recognition, as well as understanding industry trends and developing skills to meet evolving customer expectations in the digital era.

Uniquely creates sales and service solutions through a unique combination of expertise and experience across a dynamic range of industries. their aim is to amplify sales strategy and customer experience through a number of sectors including telecoms, banking, energy, tech and retail.

