A Tralee eatery has been shortlisted for Ireland’s Favourite Roast.

The Brogue Inn has been nominated alongside four other venues in the Munster region.

In total, there are 15 venues across the county, which will be mystery dined over the coming weeks.

Following the mystery dining phase, provincial winners will be announced in late September.

A special guest judge will visit each of the three provincial winners to decide the overall winner of Ireland’s Favourite Roast competition.