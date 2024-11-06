Tralee District Court hears book of evidence against alleged serial fraudster Samantha Cookes is almost ready

Tralee District Court has heard that the book of evidence is almost ready in relation to an alleged serial fraudster.

Samantha Cookes of no fixed abode appeared before Judge David Waters via video link from Limerick prison today.

The 35-year-old, who previously posed under different names including Jade O’Sullivan and Carrie Jade Williams, faces a total of 57 charges – including theft, deception and fraud.

It’s alleged that Samantha Cookes defrauded the state of tens of thousands of euro over a four-year period.

She is accused of dishonestly, by deception, inducing the Department of Social Protection to make supplementary welfare allowance payments of almost €18,000 at the office in Tralee.

In the same time period, she’s accused of stealing monthly supplementary welfare allowance payments of €201 per month.

Then, from the second half of 2021 up to her arrest in July this year, Ms Cookes is accused of dishonestly, by deception, inducing the Department to make disability allowance payments to the value of over €40,000.

Ms Cookes, who previously lived in Cahersiveen and Kenmare posing as disability activist Carrie Jade Williams; was arrested outside Tralee Post Office on July 12th, when she was due to collect a weekly disability allowance.

She had been living at an address at Connolly Park, Tralee under the name Jane O’Sullivan for the 18 months prior.

Appearing before Tralee District Court this morning, Ms Cookes spoke to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the court.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that the book of evidence in the case is almost ready and should be available next week.

Her solicitor Brendan Ahern said she will be produced in person in court once this is available.

Judge Waters remanded Ms Cookes in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on November 13th for the book of evidence to be served.