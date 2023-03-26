Tralee councillors request increased dog warden presence on greenways due to lack of waste disposal bins

Elected Tralee councillors hit out at Kerry County Council on the delivery of dog waste disposal bins on the Tralee to Fenit greenway.

It followed a motion from Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien at the recent Tralee MD meeting; asking for an update on when the bins and pooper scoopers would be delivered.

Kerry County Council advised provision of dog waste disposal bins on the greenway is currently at tender; and installation is anticipated in May.

In response to the motion, Kerry County Council said routine and targeted inspections involving the dog warden and MD Enforcement Officer will be continually carried out along the Tralee-Fenit greenway.

Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien said the greenway is a fabulous facility but it’s already being ruined by careless dog owners.

He urged the council to ensure dog warden paroles are increased, given the installation timeline of May.

Sinn Féin councillor, Cathal Foley seconded the motion, adding that all dog waste bags on the greenway should be biodegradable.

Cllr Foley said some plastic bags are currently being used and are just thrown into ditches, as no disposable bins are available; He says this act is creating even more of an issue.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy agreed with the motion, but queried how one dog warden could patrol and enforce rules on 13.5 km of a greenway.

Cllr Sheehy suggested that as the greenway programme is expanding across Kerry, that the creation of a greenway maintenance team be looked at.

Speaking on the motion, Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris asked for legislation allowing local authorities use CCTV to identify people who take part in illegal dumping and dog fouling to be expedited ;

Cllr Ferris said the issue isn’t unique to the greenways, as instances of dog fouling is now happening regularly in playgrounds in the Tralee area; she added this needs to be clamped down.

Kerry County Council says the onus is on dog owners to take personal responsibility for their dogs when out walking with them.