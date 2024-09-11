Advertisement
Tralee councillors lobby for mobile saunas to be included in beach trading bye laws

Sep 11, 2024 10:31 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillors lobby for mobile saunas to be included in beach trading bye laws
Elected members of Tralee MD are urging Kerry County Council to allow mobile saunas be included in beach trading bye laws.

It follows a motion from Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris at the recent Tralee municipal district meeting.

She says since covid, sea swimming has become a growing hobby on Kerry beaches, including Banna - where many social swimming and womens groups have formed.

Cllr Ferris asked why mobile saunas couldn’t be classified under water activities, adding they are great for people’s mental health and a draw for tourists.

Her motion was seconded by Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien.

In response, the council says it will undertake a review of current casual trading bye laws to see if amendments can be made for next summer.

