Tralee councillors call on Kerry County Council to facilitate Ukrainian refugees

Sinn Fein councillors Deidre Ferris and Cathal Foley have called on Kerry County Council to facilitate Ukrainian refugees coming to Kerry.

At this week’s Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Ferris asked the council to liaise with Red Cross, the HSE and the Department of Education to ensure a full complement of wraparound services are in place for incoming refugees.

Tralee MD director Michael Scannell said Kerry will play its part in a national co-ordinated response.

Fianna Fail councillor Mikey Sheehy also tabled an emergency motion calling on Tralee MD to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and to condemn Vladimir Putin’s actions.

The Tralee MD councillors observed a moment of silence for Ukraine at the meeting.