Tralee councillor urges employers to continue supporting workplace diversity, equality and inclusion

Feb 10, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillor urges employers to continue supporting workplace diversity, equality and inclusion
A Kerry County Councillor is urging employers in the county to continue supporting diversity, equality and inclusion in their workplace.

Fine Gael councillor Angie Baily says companies would be mistaken if they follow the lead which some US multinationals have rolled back on.

This is in the wake of President Trump issuing executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI programmes in the US public and private sector.

Cllr Baily believes if doors are closed on budgets for equality, diversion and inclusion here, a culture of hard work will be ruined:

 

