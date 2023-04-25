Tralee councillor calls for MTU to show understanding to Rose of Tralee in negotiations

A Tralee councillor is calling for the MTU to show some understanding to the Rose of Tralee Festival in its negotiations for the renting of its facility.

The MTU hosted the two televised selection nights and the Rose Ball during last year’s festival at the Kerry Sports Academy.

This year's Rose of Tralee is scheduled to take place from August 18th to 22nd.

Correspondence released to Radio Kerry showed the festival and the MTU had been in negotiations to host events at the Kerry Sports Academy this year too, but the festival sought a significant reduction in rental cost.

The Rose of Tralee also wanted the MTU to place what it called a realistic value on the considerable benefits of hosting these events, and make a contribution to the festival to reflect its commitment to joining the local community in supporting the event.

The MTU’s response to the festival’s official proposal for this year’s arrangement said it must only allow access to its property for fair, market-related prices, as per its Code of Governance.

Labour councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Terry O'Brien, says there is concern locally that there is still no clarity on the status of the festival, just under four months from when it’s scheduled to take place.

He says the MTU should show understanding towards the festival because of its importance to Tralee, and bearing in mind the Kerry Sports Academy was partly delivered through local fundraising.