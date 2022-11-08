Tralee Chamber to bring Christmas spirit to town with interactive experience

Tralee Chamber will bring the spirit of Christmas to the town with an interactive experience for all ages.

The Chamber’s calendar of Christmas events will begin on November 26th, with an opening ceremony including live music, stage shows, and the switching on of the lights with Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy and Santa Claus.

The town will then be transformed into ‘The Christmas Kingdom’, with activities including an elf trail with live character interactions, and daily competitions.

A festive market will also take place at the Island of Geese on December 9th and 10th from 5-9pm each evening, with local business stalls offering food and drink, and much more.

Chamber CEO, Colette O’Connor, said it was important to bring the festivities back after two years of restrictions.

One of the planned events is a weekly show live in Tralee Town Square by Oliver Hurley Productions.

Oliver Hurley says it’s something completely different.