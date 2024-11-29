Tralee Chamber in partnership with Kerry County Council have launched their Christmas in Tralee programme.

It begins tomorrow Saturday, 30th November with the council’s Festive Flair in The Square.

There will be live music, family-friendly entertainment, and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy will switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

Other festive events include the Island of Geese hosting a three-day evening Christmas Market, sponsored by Garvey’s Supervalu, from 6th to 8th December.

A festive parade, sponsored by Sean Murphy Electrical and The Rose Hotel, will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 7pm and on Sunday, the 15th at 3pm.

And, on December 21st at 7pm, the Island of Geese will host The Sounds of Christmas, a musical performance showcasing local talent.

For more information, visit tralee.ie.