Tralee Chamber CEO welcomes vacant homes tax increase

It’s hoped that the increase in the vacant homes tax will make it more difficult for property owners in Kerry to leave units idle.

The VHT is an annual tax that applies to residential properties used for fewer than 30 days per year.

It has been increased from five-times the rate of Local Property Tax to seven-times the rate of Local Property Tax in today’s budget.

According to the most recent data from GeoDirectory, the level of vacant residential properties in Kerry is over double the national rate.

Tralee Chamber CEO, Colette O’Connor, says the tax increase is good news for town centres.