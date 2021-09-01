Advertisement
Tralee Chamber begins recruiting for new Chief Executive

Sep 1, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber begins recruiting for new Chief Executive
Ken Tobin, outgoing Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance
Tralee Chamber Alliance has begun recruiting a new Chief Executive.

Ken Tobin, who’s held the role for over three years, will be stepping down as planned this month.
The Board of Directors has thanked him for his support and significant contribution, and is now leading a process to identify a suitable replacement.

An appointment is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

President of Tralee Chamber, Kevin McCarthy, says the leadership Ken has shown has been a huge factor in making Tralee Chamber the largest business organisation in Kerry.

The Board of Tralee Chamber is shortlisting for the new Chief Executive role to be appointed this September, and interested individuals should email  [email protected]

