Tralee Chamber Alliance welcomes Shannon Estuary Taskforce

Tralee Chamber Alliance has welcomed the news of the new Shannon Estuary Taskforce.

The organisation says while they're disappointment that just one of the members is Kerry based it recognizes the potential of what is a very strong board.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance Collette O’Connor says the Chamber expected more representation from within the North Kerry area.

She says she hopes there’ll be opportunities for more engagement through any subcommittees that are formed as work gets underway.

Ms O’Connor says the ultimate goal for this Taskforce must be to deliver results that are focused on developing and sustaining employment for this region which has been asking for investment for far too long