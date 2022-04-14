Advertisement
Tralee Chamber Alliance says removal of free parking in Tralee will add financial burden to people struggling with cost of living

Apr 14, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber Alliance says removal of free parking in Tralee will add financial burden to people struggling with cost of living
Image by Andrzej Rembowski from Pixabay
Tralee Chamber Alliance believes the removal of free parking concessions in the town will add extra financial burdens to people struggling with the rising cost of living.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance Colette O’Connor is urging Kerry County Council to reconsider its decision to remove free parking currently in place from 9 to 11am.

The free parking concessions have been in place for the past two years due to construction works.

The reinstating of normal parking charges is due to take effect next Tuesday.

Colette O'Connor says while Tralee Chamber Alliance understands the council’s decision, they believe the communication and timing have been poor.

She says retail and hospitality in the town were reporting a surge in business due to the free parking.

She says the chamber wasn’t notified of the decision before it was public, and would have engaged with the council on the issue.

Colette O’Connor outlines the challenges faced by people who avail of the free parking concessions.

