Tralee Chamber Alliance hosts resilience breakfast briefing this Thursday

Sep 6, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber Alliance is hosting a breakfast briefing this Thursday from 7.30 to 8.45am at the Rose Hotel.

The theme is Resilience: #NeverSayCant, with lead speaker Madie Wilson-Walker, a double leg amputee from the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Killarney native and Irish Paralympian, Jordan Lee, will also be speaking.

The event is open to all Tralee Chamber Alliance members and non-members, including sports clubs, PE Teachers, and school principals.

To register your place, email [email protected]

