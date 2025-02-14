Tralee Chamber Alliance discuss business, connectivity and education priorities with Minister

Tralee Chamber Alliance discussed several key priorities with the Tourism, Enterprise and Trade Minister during his trip to Kerry.

Minister Peter Burke met with the group, who highlighted their goals of strengthening Tralee’s future in business, connectivity and education.

Among the items on the agenda were the reinstatement of the 9% VAT rate, rising costs of business, Garda numbers; and re-establishing a Kerry Airport to Amsterdam-Schiphol route.

Tralee’s position as a university town, emerging opportunities following the completion of the Astellas Plant; and further investment in North Kerry, were also discussed with Minister Burke.

CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance Collette O’Connor says it was a productive meeting.

She added “by working together, we can ensure Tralee and Kerry continue to grow as a thriving hub for business, education, and connectivity.”

The meeting was also attended by Fine Gael councillor Angie Baily and newly elected Kerry Senator, Mike Kennelly.