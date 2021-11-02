Tralee Chamber Alliance appoints new Chief Executive

Tralee Chamber Alliance has appointed a new Chief Executive.

Colette O’Connor takes on the role, replacing Ken Tobin, whose term finished at the end of September.

The Listowel native was a founding member of the Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

Tralee Chamber President, Kevin McCarthy, says Ms O’Connor has extensive knowledge of business in Tralee, having previously held managerial roles in The Abbeygate Hotel and Fels Point Hotel.

She set up her own management consultancy in 2017, specialising in the events and hospitality sector, and is currently a director of the Kerry Tourism Industry Forum.