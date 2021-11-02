Advertisement
News

Tralee Chamber Alliance appoints new Chief Executive

Nov 2, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber Alliance appoints new Chief Executive Tralee Chamber Alliance appoints new Chief Executive
Share this article

Tralee Chamber Alliance has appointed a new Chief Executive.

Colette O’Connor takes on the role, replacing Ken Tobin, whose term finished at the end of September.

The Listowel native was a founding member of the Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

Advertisement

Tralee Chamber President, Kevin McCarthy, says Ms O’Connor has extensive knowledge of business in Tralee, having previously held managerial roles in The Abbeygate Hotel and Fels Point Hotel.

She set up her own management consultancy in 2017, specialising in the events and hospitality sector, and is currently a director of the Kerry Tourism Industry Forum.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus