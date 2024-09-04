Tralee Chamber Alliance announce results from recent member survey

Tralee Chamber Alliance have announced the results from their recent member's survey.

The survey aimed to gather insight on how the Chamber can refine its communication strategies and overall member engagement.

Over 25% of respondents have been with the Chamber for over 10 years, while almost 50% became a member in the past 2 years.

Members expressed interest in events focused on funding, fraud prevention, and local business stories.

Members also indicated the challenges they're facing. Rising costs, inflation, and retaining staff proved to be the most challenging aspects of running a business.

Colette O’Connor, CEO of Tralee Chamber, added: “As a Chamber, we are delighted with the response to the survey. We received extremely constructive feedback highlighting where we are excelling and where we can improve as a member-centric organisation."