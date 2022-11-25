Advertisement
News

Tralee businesses called on to engage with programme supporting autistic community

Nov 25, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee businesses called on to engage with programme supporting autistic community Tralee businesses called on to engage with programme supporting autistic community
Share this article

Businesses in the Tralee area are being called on to engage with a programme that aims to support the autistic community gain meaningful employment.

Autism Employment - Tralee project has been created by autism charity, AsIAm, and Specialisterne Ireland, which supports people on the autism spectrum.

They’re looking to engage with businesses in the Tralee area, that would like to employ autistic and neurodiverse talent.

Advertisement

They can meet employers and answer questions on the project.

For more details contact CEO of Specialisterne Ireland, Peter Brabazon on [email protected]

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus