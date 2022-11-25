Tralee businesses called on to engage with programme supporting autistic community

Businesses in the Tralee area are being called on to engage with a programme that aims to support the autistic community gain meaningful employment.

Autism Employment - Tralee project has been created by autism charity, AsIAm, and Specialisterne Ireland, which supports people on the autism spectrum.

They’re looking to engage with businesses in the Tralee area, that would like to employ autistic and neurodiverse talent.

They can meet employers and answer questions on the project.

For more details contact CEO of Specialisterne Ireland, Peter Brabazon on [email protected]