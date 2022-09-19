Advertisement
Tralee Bay Wetlands awarded International Green Flag Status

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Bay Wetlands awarded International Green Flag Status
Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco & Activity Park has been awarded International Green Flag Status.
An Taisce Environmental Education acknowledges Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.
The judges acknowledged Tralee Bay Wetlands on its awareness of environmental issues and its efforts to protect and enhance the habitats.
Overall, the judging panel commended the interest, commitment & dedication of team and staff onsite to the overall management plan in place.
Tralee Bay Wetlands were commended also for their ongoing work on Biodiversity under the pollination awards.

