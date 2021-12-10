Tralee and Killarney electoral areas have COVID rates above national average

The Tralee and Killarney local electoral areas have 14-day COVID-19 incidence rates above the national average.

That’s according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It covers the period November 23rd to December 7th, when there were 1,503 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The Tralee Local Electoral Area has a current 14-day incidence rate of 1,477.1 cases per 100,000 population; that’s above the national average rate of 1,355.1.

There have 488 confirmed cases of COVID in the Tralee LEA in the 14-days up to Tuesday.

The Killarney LEA is also above the national average, with a 14-day incidence rate of 1,398.3 per 100,000 population; this follows 414 COVID cases over the past fortnight.

The Listowel, Castleisland, Corca Dhuibhne, and Kenmare electoral areas all have 14-day incidence rates below the national average.

Listowel’s is at 931.2 per 100,000 population, after 267 cases in the two weeks to Tuesday.

The incidence rate in Castleisland is 892.4, after 153 cases; the rate in Corca Dhuibhne is 719.3, after 102 cases; while the Kenmare LEA’s 14-day incidence rate is 622.5 per 100,000 population, after 156 cases.