Train line servicing Kerry fully reopened following track blockage

The rail line between Cork to Dublin has fully reopened, however delays remain on train services.

Tracks between Limerick Junction and Charleville were blocked this morning after machinery equipment broke down following overnight repairs works.

Irish Rail says services between Cork Kent and Dublin Heuston, including Kerry to and from Dublin, will be impacted until early this afternoon.

Head of Corporate Communications with Irish Rail Barry Kenny, says affected passengers will be refunded, after some early morning services on the route had delays of up to three hours: