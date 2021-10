Traffic calming measures are required to slow traffic travelling through Ardfert village.

That's according to Mayor of Tralee and Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall.

At the Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Wall called for traffic calming measures including a pedestrian crossing to be put in place.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says a pedestrian count is due to be carried out in Ardfert shortly, to identify the demand for a pedestrian crossing.