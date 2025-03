A trade kitchen supplier has expanded its Irish footprint to Tralee.

The newest branch of Howdens opened it's doors on January 27th, creating six new jobs.

It brings the number of Howdens depots in the Republic of Ireland to 13, with five new branches scheduled to open over the next 5 years.

Advertisement

The new depot is at Unit 2-3 Borg Enterprise Park, Monavalley, Tralee